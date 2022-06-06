Steven "Cash" Herron, 73, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Steven "Cash" Herron
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 6:00 P.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 First Lutheran Church, Rock Port

Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  6:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cash Herron Memorial Fund to be used for Rock Port Football or Youth Baseball and Softball.

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

** CASUAL ATTIRE PREFERRED** 

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

