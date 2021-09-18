Steven "Cowboy" Lupo
Service:Later in the Summer of 2022
Name:Steven "Cowboy" Lupo
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:To Be Announced
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No Viewing or Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:There will be a Celebration of Life early Summer of 2022 with the time and place to be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.