Steven Dickersbach
Service: Funeral
Name: Steven Dickersbach
Pronunciation: Dickers-bah
Age: 67
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 14, 2023
Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: Mills County 4-H Foundation
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Malvern Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/658115/steven-lynn-dickersbach/

