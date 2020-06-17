|Service:
Name:
|Steven G. Bredensteiner
Age:
|72
From:
|Rural Northboro, Iowa
Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Steve unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020 at George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
