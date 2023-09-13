Steve Miller
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Steven G. Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
Time: 11 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa.  Family and friends will gather at First United Methodist Church by 10:30 AM to go to the cemetery in procession.
Visitation Location: First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
Visitation Start: 3 PM
Visitation End: 4 PM
Memorials: Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or Stratton United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:This is Steve Miller who farms west of Red Oak. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

