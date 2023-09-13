|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Steven G. Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 18, 2023
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather at First United Methodist Church by 10:30 AM to go to the cemetery in procession.
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3 PM
|Visitation End:
|4 PM
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or Stratton United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|This is Steve Miller who farms west of Red Oak. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Steven G. Miller, 61, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
