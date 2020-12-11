|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Steven Goldsmith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|Time:
|2:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|"In lieu of flowers, to the Steve Goldsmith Memorial, to be determined"
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Steven Goldsmith, 72, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
