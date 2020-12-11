Steven Goldsmith, 72, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Corning
Service:Graveside Services
Name:Steven Goldsmith
Age:72
From:West Des Moines, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Time:2:30 P.M.
Location:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:2:00 P.M.
Memorials:"In lieu of flowers, to the Steve Goldsmith Memorial, to be determined"
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery
www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

