|Steven H. Bolt, Sr
|66
|Essex, Iowa
|In lieu of flowers directed to the family.
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Oak Hill Cemetery - Clearmont, Missouri
|Steve passed away on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at his Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Steven H. Bolt, Sr, 66, of Essex, Iowa
