|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Steven Hinton
|77
|Atlantic, Iowa
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Saturday, February 12
|3:00 p.m..
|6:00 p.m.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery.
Steven Hinton, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. The family is encouraging the wearing of a mask.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Steven’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
