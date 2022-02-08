Steven Hinton
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Steven Hinton
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 12
Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m..
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery.

Notes:

Steven Hinton, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  The family is encouraging the wearing of a mask.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Steven’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

