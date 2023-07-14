|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Steven Lee Vinton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 17, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|The Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center; 61321 315th St. Malvern, IA 51551
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Tabor Fire and Rescue or Vinton Memorial Funds to be designated towards the petting zoo at the Mills County Fair.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Graveside in the Estes Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
