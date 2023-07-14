Service:Funeral
Name:Steven Lee Vinton
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 17, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:The Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center; 61321 315th St. Malvern, IA 51551
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Tabor Fire and Rescue or Vinton Memorial Funds to be designated towards the petting zoo at the Mills County Fair.

Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Private Family Graveside in the Estes Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.