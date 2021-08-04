Steven O. Selby, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service at a Later Date
Name:Steven O. Selby
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:Steve passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

