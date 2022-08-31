|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Steven Putnam
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Gathering Location:
|Day and Date:
|Gathering Start:
|Gathering End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
