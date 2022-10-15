Steven Sacco
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Steven Sacco
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Randolph
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Time: 4 - 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Moon - Hamburg
Visitation Location: n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

