|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Steven "Steve" Fienup
|Pronunciation:
|Fee-nup
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Rosary and Visitation Date:
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Rosary followed by Visitation:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund or the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
|Notes:
Steve passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Steven "Steve" Fienup, 69 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
