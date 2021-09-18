Steve Fineup
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Steven "Steve" Fienup
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home  
Rosary and Visitation Date:Tuesday, September 21, 2021 
Rosary followed by Visitation:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.  
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund or the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery ~ Imogene
Notes:

Steve passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

