|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Sue Higgins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 12, 2021
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6 pm
|Visitation End:
|8 pm
|Memorials:
|Southwest Iowa Families Inc.-New Building Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Masks are requested by the family at the visitation. You do not need to wear on at the graveside if you practice social distancing.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Sue A. Higgins, 74, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
