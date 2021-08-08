Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Sue Higgins
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Clarinda, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time:10 am
Location:Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location:

Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel

Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Visitation Start:6 pm
Visitation End:8 pm
Memorials:Southwest Iowa Families Inc.-New Building Fund
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Masks are requested by the family at the visitation.  You do not need to wear on at the graveside if you practice social distancing.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.