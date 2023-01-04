Sue Ellen Meier, 65, Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:,  Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Sue Ellen Meier
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
Visitation Location:

 There is no scheduled visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah or St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

