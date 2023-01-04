|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Sue Ellen Meier
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 9, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
There is no scheduled visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah or St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
|Notes:
Sue Ellen Meier, 65, Shenandoah, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
