|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Sue Gaines
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Church of Christ in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
| Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 28
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26