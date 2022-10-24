Sue Gaines
Service:Funeral service
Name:Sue Gaines
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Atlantic
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: First Church of Christ in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:  Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, October 28
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery

Notes:

Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

