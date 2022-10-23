Service: Memorial Service
Name: Sue Graves
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Carson
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery:Private interment at Carson Cemetery
Notes: You may sign the guest register and view a complete obituary at www.riekenfuneralhome.com

