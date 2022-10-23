|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Sue Graves
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Carson
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Carson United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Carson United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Private interment at Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
|You may sign the guest register and view a complete obituary at www.riekenfuneralhome.com
