|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Sue Nauman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tues, Dec 28, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|New Liberty Baptist Church, Craig Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|New Liberty Baptist Church, Craig Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tues, Dec 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|New Liberty Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Sue Nauman, 77, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
