|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sue Stephens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Mount Ayr
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 22
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 21
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|New Life Family Church and Gideons
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
