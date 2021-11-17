Susan Diane (Johnson) Gray & Roger “Rock” Duane Gray
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Susan Diane (Johnson) Gray & Roger “Rock” Duane Gray 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 
From:Mesquite, Texas 
Previous:Sidney, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, November 28, 2021 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:The Gathering Place 609 Cass St. Sidney, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

A luncheonette will be serviced following the service.

Susan passed away unexpectedly October 27, 2021 at City Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Roger passed away surrounded by his family on July 21, 2018. Left to cherish their memories are daughters, Nancy Vaughn and Nicki Raymond. Brothers, Steve Johnson and Dan Gray, and sister, Judy Grundel, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and many friends.

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.