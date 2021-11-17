|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Susan Diane (Johnson) Gray & Roger “Rock” Duane Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|From:
|Mesquite, Texas
|Previous:
|Sidney, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 28, 2021
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|The Gathering Place 609 Cass St. Sidney, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
A luncheonette will be serviced following the service.
Susan passed away unexpectedly October 27, 2021 at City Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Roger passed away surrounded by his family on July 21, 2018. Left to cherish their memories are daughters, Nancy Vaughn and Nicki Raymond. Brothers, Steve Johnson and Dan Gray, and sister, Judy Grundel, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and many friends.
