Susan Petersen
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:Susan Petersen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Lawrence, Kansas 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 22, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association and    Be the Match 

Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery. Stanton, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.