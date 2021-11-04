Susan G. Carlson, 76, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Susan G. Carlson
Age:76
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First Covenant Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, November 8, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:First Covenant Church or Red Oak Public Library 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Service will  be live streaming on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home facebook page. 

