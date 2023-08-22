Susan Goos
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Susan Goos
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Macedonia Hamilton Development or Pioneer Trail Museum
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery - Treynor
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659138/susan-goos/

