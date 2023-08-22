|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Susan Goos
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Macedonia, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 28, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Macedonia Hamilton Development or Pioneer Trail Museum
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery - Treynor
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659138/susan-goos/
Susan Goos, 75, Macedonia, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
