Susan J. Stiens
Service:Funeral
Name:Suan Jane (Meyer) Stiens 
Pronunciation: 
Age:64 
From:Skidmore, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 26, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, May 25, 2021 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Burr Oak Methodist Church, Skidmore, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, MO 
Notes:Susan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Fairfax Missouri Hospital. www.bramfuneralhome.com

