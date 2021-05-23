|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Suan Jane (Meyer) Stiens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Skidmore, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 26, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Burr Oak Methodist Church, Skidmore, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, MO
|Notes:
|Susan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Fairfax Missouri Hospital. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Susan J. Stiens, 64, Skidmore, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.