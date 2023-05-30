Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Susan Long
Pronunciation: 
Age:  71
From:  St. Joseph, Missouri
Previous: Mound City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Wed, May 31, 2023
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home,  Mound City
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date:  Wed, May31, 2023
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: The American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

