Service:Memorial Service
Name:Susan (Susie) Utterback
Pronunciation: 
Age:54
From:Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday - September 9, 2020 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Tabor, IA Church of the Nazarene 
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Tabor Rescue Association OR Tabor Church of the Nazarene 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

