|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Susan (Susie) Utterback
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - September 9, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Tabor, IA Church of the Nazarene
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Tabor Rescue Association OR Tabor Church of the Nazarene
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
