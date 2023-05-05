Susan Nice
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Susan "Suzy" Nice
Age:61
From: San Antonio, TX
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time:9:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Following a brunch and time of fellowship, Susan will be laid to rest at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa, where her dad and grandparents rest.
Susan was born on December 30, 1960 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK, and died September 23, 2022 at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, TX, putting an end to the pain of Pancreatic Cancer.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Susan’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

