|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Susan "Suzy" Nice
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|San Antonio, TX
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 10, 2023
|Time:
|9:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Following a brunch and time of fellowship, Susan will be laid to rest at the Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield, Iowa, where her dad and grandparents rest.
|Notes:
Susan was born on December 30, 1960 at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK, and died September 23, 2022 at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, TX, putting an end to the pain of Pancreatic Cancer.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Susan’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Susan "Suzy" Jan Fowler Nice, 61 of San Antonio, TX
Roland Funeral Home
