Suwan Ward
Service: Funeral
Name: Suwan Ward
Pronunciation: Soo Wahn
Age: 69
From: Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday - December 1, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday - November 30, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials: To The Family
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Riverton, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.