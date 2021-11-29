|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Suwan Ward
|Pronunciation:
|Soo Wahn
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - December 1, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - November 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Riverton, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
