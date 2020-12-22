|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Suzanne Kossow
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 28, 2020
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|St. John Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2020
|Visitation Time:
|2:00 - 4:00 PM
|Memorials:
The family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Garner Twp Cemetery- Council Bluffs, IA
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Suzanne Kossow, 68, of Council Bluffs, IA
