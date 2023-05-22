|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Sweeney Paul Stutes III
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Lake Charles, LA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 26, 2023
|Time:
|5:00 PM
|Location:
|Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, LA
|Visitation Location:
|Johnson Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Sweeney passed away at home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Sweeney Paul Stutes III, 75, Maryville,
Bram Funeral Home
