Sweeney Paul Stutes, III
Service:Memorial  
Name:Sweeney Paul Stutes III 
Pronunciation: 
Age:75 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Lake Charles, LA 
Day and Date:Friday, May 26, 2023 
Time:5:00 PM 
Location:Johnson Funeral Home, 4321 Lake Street, Lake Charles, LA 
Visitation Location:Johnson Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 26, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Sweeney passed away at home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

