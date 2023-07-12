|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sylvia Ann Elizabeth (Van Hove) Kiburz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Bedford, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 16, 2023
|Time:
4:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Burial at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello, IA
|Notes:
|Sylvia passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Sylvia A. Kiburz, 91, Maryville, MO, formerly of Bedford, IA
Bram Funeral Home
