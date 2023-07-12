Service:Funeral 
Name:Sylvia Ann Elizabeth (Van Hove) Kiburz 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Bedford, IA 
Day and Date:Sunday, July 16, 2023 
Time:

4:00 PM 

Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, July 16, 2023 
Visitation Start:3:00 PM 
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Burial at 3:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello, IA 
Notes:Sylvia passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

