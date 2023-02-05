Service: Memorial Service
Name: Sylvia (Starnes) McAllister 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98 
From: Shenandoah, IA 
Previous: Farragut, IA
Day and Date: Saturday - February 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM 
Location: United Methodist Church - Farragut, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: United Methodist Church - Farragut, IA 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Later in the Farragut, IA Cemetery 
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.