Tammy Terveer
Service:Funeral
Name:Tammy Terveer
Pronunciation:Ture-vear
Age:58
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 13, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 13, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 AM
Visitation End:1:00 PM    (Two hours prior to service)
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

Tammy passed away on August 9, 2020 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com  