|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Tammy Terveer
|Pronunciation:
|Ture-vear
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM (Two hours prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Tammy passed away on August 9, 2020 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Tammy Terveer, 58 of Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
