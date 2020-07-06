|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Taylor Ann McCartney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|27
|From:
|Trenton, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorials will be used in a college fund for her three favorite little Ramsey boys.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Taylor Ann McCartney, 27, Trenton, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
