Service: Memorial Service
Name: Taylor Ann McCartney
Pronunciation: 
Age: 27
From: Trenton, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, July 10, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, July 10, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:30 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Memorials will be used in a college fund for her three favorite little Ramsey boys.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
