|Service:
|Graveside with Military Honors
|Name:
|Ted Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Glenwood, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|12:30 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood in memory of Ted
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Ted passed away August 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha, NE. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Ted Smith, 94, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
