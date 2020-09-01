Ted Smith
Service:Graveside with Military Honors
Name:Ted Smith
Age:94
From:Glenwood, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Glenwood, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 3, 2020
Visitation Start:11:30 AM 
Visitation End:12:30 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood in memory of Ted
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
 Ted passed away August 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha, NE. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

