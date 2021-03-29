Teddy "Ted" Simmons
Buy Now
Service:Private Graveside Services for the family 
Name:Ted Simmons
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:English Grove Cemetery, Near Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Simmons MFA Service Station, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 1, 2021
Visitation Start:2 PM
Visitation End:4 PM
Memorials:To be determined at a later date
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: 
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.