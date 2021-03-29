|Service:
|Private Graveside Services for the family
|Name:
|Ted Simmons
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|English Grove Cemetery, Near Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Simmons MFA Service Station, Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2 PM
|Visitation End:
|4 PM
|Memorials:
|To be determined at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Teddy "Ted" Simmons, 69, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
