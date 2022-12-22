Service:Pending
Name:Teresa Ann Elliott 
Pronunciation: 
Age:58 
From:Randolph, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:A potluck dinner where family and friends will gather and share memories will be scheduled at a later date. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.