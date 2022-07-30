Teresa K. (Burroughs) Crossman, 39, of DeRidder, Louisiana
Service:Pending Memorial
Name:Teresa K. (Burroughs) Crossman
Pronunciation: 
Age:39
From:DeRidder, Louisiana
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Teresa's name. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Teresa unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in DeRidder, LA.  Teresa is the daughter of Debbie and Russ Burroughs.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

