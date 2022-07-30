|Service:
|Pending Memorial
|Name:
|Teresa K. (Burroughs) Crossman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|39
|From:
|DeRidder, Louisiana
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Open Visitation:
|Visitation w/Family
|Memorials:
|Are being directed to the family in Teresa's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Teresa unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home in DeRidder, LA. Teresa is the daughter of Debbie and Russ Burroughs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Teresa K. (Burroughs) Crossman, 39, of DeRidder, Louisiana
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
Anniversaries
-
Jul 31