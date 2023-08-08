Teri Silence
Service:Family will host a private celebration at a later date.
Teri Silence, 47, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home.

Family will host a private celebration at a later date.

A tribute slideshow will be available for viewing in the coming days at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Teri's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

