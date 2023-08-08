|Service:
Teri Silence, 47, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home.
Family will host a private celebration at a later date.
A tribute slideshow will be available for viewing in the coming days at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Teri's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Teri Silence, 47, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
