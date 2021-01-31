Terri L. Kruse 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Terri L. Kruse
Pronunciation:"cruise"
Age:66
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Ames, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorial in Terri's name:In lieu of flowers, directed to the Terri Kruse Memorial Scholarship Fund and can be sent to: c/o Kruse Memorial Scholarship, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:Terri entered into rest on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

