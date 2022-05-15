Terri L. Schoen, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Terri Lea (Shadel) Schoen
Pronunciation: "show en"
Age:66
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday May 23, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location:

 Nishna Valley Funeral Home

Visitation Location:

 Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Day and Date: Monday May 23, 2022
Visitation: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
  
Memorials:Directed to the family in Terri's Name
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Terri passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home in Shenandoah, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

