|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Terri Shannon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 4, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Terri passed away on August 29, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Terri Shannon, 69, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
