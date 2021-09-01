T Shannon
Service:Memorial Mass
Name:Terri Shannon
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 4, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 4, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials:Memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Terri passed away August 29, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.