|Service:
|Prayer Service & Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Terrie Jensen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Exira, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 21, 2022
|Time:
|5:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Cass County Community Building in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Cass County Community Building in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 21, 2022 - following Prayer Service
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Terrie Jensen, 68, of Exira, Iowa, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Terrie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Terrie Jensen, 68, of Exira
Roland Funeral Home
