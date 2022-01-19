Service:Prayer Service & Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation
Name:Terrie Jensen
Age:68
From:Exira, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, January 21, 2022
Time:5:30 p.m.
Location:Cass County Community Building in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Cass County Community Building in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 21, 2022 - following Prayer Service
Visitation Start:6:00 pm
Visitation End:8:00 p.m. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Terrie Jensen, 68, of Exira, Iowa, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Terrie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

