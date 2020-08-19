|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Terry A. Schoening
|Pronunciation:
|Show-ning
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Macedonia, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Treynor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|VNA Hospice
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Cemetery:
St. Paul Lutheran, Treynor with Military Honors by the Treynor American Legion Post #725
|Notes:
|Family and Friends are all to meet at the cemetery for a graveside service.
Terry A. Schoening, 73, of Macedonia, IA
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
