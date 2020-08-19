Terry A. Schoening, age 73, of Macedonia, IA
Service:Graveside 
Name:Terry A. Schoening
Pronunciation:Show-ning
Age:73
From:Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 22, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Treynor, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:VNA Hospice
Funeral Home:Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
Cemetery:

St. Paul Lutheran, Treynor with Military Honors by the Treynor American Legion Post #725

Notes:Family and Friends are all to meet at the cemetery for a graveside service.

