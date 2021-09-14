Terry B. Drewes
Iakov Kalinin
Service: Memorial 
Name: Terry B. Drewes
Pronunciation:DRAY-vis
Age: 66
From: Quanah(Kwa-nah), Texas
Previous:Graham, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery: Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.