Terry Couch
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Terry Couch
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Bedford, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 18, 2021
Time:6 PM - 8 PM
Location:

Bedford American Legion Post 164

Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family to be established  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

