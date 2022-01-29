|Service:
|Celebration of Life at a later Date
|Name:
|Terry King
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|July 16. 2022
|Time:
|to be determined
|Location:
|Family farm
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
in Lieu of Flowers or Food please make memorials
to the Villisca Presbyterian Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Guys Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Terry D King, 77. Villisca, IA
