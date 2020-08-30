Service:Graveside
Name:Terry D. Ross
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 3, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, Iowa or to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com Please meet at Peterson Mortuary at 9:30 a.m. and remain in your car for the procession to the cemetery.

